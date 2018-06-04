Uganda: Police Stuck With 21 Lost Pilgrims

Kampala — Police were by last night stuck with 18 children and three adults separated from parents and guardians at Namugongo shrines during yesterday's observance of Uganda Martyrs Day festivities.

"They are with us within the Catholic shrine and we are searching for their [relatives]," Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, said.

Dozens of suspected thieves have been taken into custody for allegedly stripping pilgrims of valuables, including mobile phones, money and jewellery.

No serious security breach was registered during the celebrations that attracted record numbers to the two shrines.

President Museveni praised the police, army and intelligence agencies for a job well done.

The army said four soldiers shot by a colleague attached to the Special Forces Command (SFC) were recuperating well at Bombo military hospital and the suspect, who claimed he wanted to commit suicide because he was tired of being mistreated, is in detention pending trial.

Health emergencies

Health workers and other first responders said they handled about 33,000 pilgrims with various emergencies; miscarriage, high blood, severe dehydration pressure fatigue, fracture and diarrhoea.

Dr John Baptist Waniaye, the commissioner for Emergencies in the Health ministry, said one pilgrim from Budaka District was taken ill with suspected cholera symptoms and others suffered fractures due to boda boda accidents.

Dr Waniaye said 60 of the emergencies were life-threatening and majority were referred for quick medical care to Mulago and other facilities.

Uganda Red Cross Society said yesterday alone their teams made 28 referrals.