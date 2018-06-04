4 June 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Police Stuck With 21 Lost Pilgrims

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Kato

Kampala — Police were by last night stuck with 18 children and three adults separated from parents and guardians at Namugongo shrines during yesterday's observance of Uganda Martyrs Day festivities.

"They are with us within the Catholic shrine and we are searching for their [relatives]," Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, said.

Dozens of suspected thieves have been taken into custody for allegedly stripping pilgrims of valuables, including mobile phones, money and jewellery.

No serious security breach was registered during the celebrations that attracted record numbers to the two shrines.

President Museveni praised the police, army and intelligence agencies for a job well done.

The army said four soldiers shot by a colleague attached to the Special Forces Command (SFC) were recuperating well at Bombo military hospital and the suspect, who claimed he wanted to commit suicide because he was tired of being mistreated, is in detention pending trial.

Health emergencies

Health workers and other first responders said they handled about 33,000 pilgrims with various emergencies; miscarriage, high blood, severe dehydration pressure fatigue, fracture and diarrhoea.

Dr John Baptist Waniaye, the commissioner for Emergencies in the Health ministry, said one pilgrim from Budaka District was taken ill with suspected cholera symptoms and others suffered fractures due to boda boda accidents.

Dr Waniaye said 60 of the emergencies were life-threatening and majority were referred for quick medical care to Mulago and other facilities.

Uganda Red Cross Society said yesterday alone their teams made 28 referrals.

Uganda

Prayer, Food, Fun Colour Martyrs Day

Making it through the gates of Uganda Martyrs Shrine in Namugongo as faithful commemorated the Uganda Martyrs Day was no… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.