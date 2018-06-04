Uganda: Prayer, Food, Fun Colour Martyrs Day

Kampala — Making it through the gates of Uganda Martyrs Shrine in Namugongo as faithful commemorated the Uganda Martyrs Day was no mean feat.

The river life queue by 7am seemed to stretch for miles as pilgrims of all manner and age tried to access the shrine grounds which were the main venue for the Catholic prayers.

At the Anglican shrine, the wise ones were already in their seats by 4am set for the Anglican Martyrs Day celebrations.

According to the organisers, the crowd was enormous, one of the most attended Martyrs Day.

The eye-catching décor at both shrines created an ambiance of magnificence.

At the Catholic shrine, deep red linen clothes intertwined into yellow fabric on white poles covered the biggest part of the altar that stood at the heart of the venue.

The escarpments that surrounded the small lake where the altar stands gave the stadium view of the mass.

At the Anglican shrine, from the VIP tents to the main stage, to the podium where the speeches and the preaching took place, white was the overriding colour, conjuring purity.

The podium, especially, was lined with white roses and other flowers that tend to the colour white and a hint of gold, red and yellow was present at the VIP side.

Music formed a big part of the event thanks to the 477-strong choir from Tororo Archdiocese at the Catholic shrine that impressed with songs in different languages, embracing the cultural diversity.

At the Anglican shrine at Nakiyanja, the four dioceses of Greater Kigezi reached far with dance-based songs fused energy, in an attempt to give the 1930s revival they need, a rebirth.

Despite the scorching sun, some of the faithful stood throughout out the prayers, sweating and panting.

At the Catholic shrine, a number of pilgrims knelt before the pictures and statues of the martyrs and prayed vigorously oblivious of the official ceremony taking place. A good number, especially children, indulged in entertainment like leisure camel rides.

Traders dealing in different kinds of businesses ranging from foodstuffs, clothing, souvenirs, guest houses, Christian literature and sculptures, among others, thronged Namugongo.