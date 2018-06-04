4 June 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Prayer, Food, Fun Colour Martyrs Day

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Derrick Wandera & Tony Mushoborozi

Kampala — Making it through the gates of Uganda Martyrs Shrine in Namugongo as faithful commemorated the Uganda Martyrs Day was no mean feat.

The river life queue by 7am seemed to stretch for miles as pilgrims of all manner and age tried to access the shrine grounds which were the main venue for the Catholic prayers.

At the Anglican shrine, the wise ones were already in their seats by 4am set for the Anglican Martyrs Day celebrations.

According to the organisers, the crowd was enormous, one of the most attended Martyrs Day.

The eye-catching décor at both shrines created an ambiance of magnificence.

At the Catholic shrine, deep red linen clothes intertwined into yellow fabric on white poles covered the biggest part of the altar that stood at the heart of the venue.

The escarpments that surrounded the small lake where the altar stands gave the stadium view of the mass.

At the Anglican shrine, from the VIP tents to the main stage, to the podium where the speeches and the preaching took place, white was the overriding colour, conjuring purity.

The podium, especially, was lined with white roses and other flowers that tend to the colour white and a hint of gold, red and yellow was present at the VIP side.

Music formed a big part of the event thanks to the 477-strong choir from Tororo Archdiocese at the Catholic shrine that impressed with songs in different languages, embracing the cultural diversity.

At the Anglican shrine at Nakiyanja, the four dioceses of Greater Kigezi reached far with dance-based songs fused energy, in an attempt to give the 1930s revival they need, a rebirth.

Despite the scorching sun, some of the faithful stood throughout out the prayers, sweating and panting.

At the Catholic shrine, a number of pilgrims knelt before the pictures and statues of the martyrs and prayed vigorously oblivious of the official ceremony taking place. A good number, especially children, indulged in entertainment like leisure camel rides.

Traders dealing in different kinds of businesses ranging from foodstuffs, clothing, souvenirs, guest houses, Christian literature and sculptures, among others, thronged Namugongo.

Uganda

Police Stuck With 21 Lost Pilgrims

Police were by last night stuck with 18 children and three adults separated from parents and guardians at Namugongo… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.