Uganda: Namugongo Pilgrims Warned Against Drinking 'Holy Water'

Pilgrims arriving at Namugongo have been warned against drinking unpurified 'holy water' from the man-made lake and spring wells at the Catholic and Anglican martyrs shrines.

The pilgrims who flock to Namugongo in millions every year to celebrate Uganda Martyrs Day on June 3, drink the unboiled water from the man-made lake at the Catholic shrine and the spring wells at the Anglican shrine with a belief that the water has powers to cure them from ailments. Others believe the water gives them some kind of protection from evil and that it also brings with it lots of blessings.

However Dr Charles Mupere a health team leader advises pilgrims not to drink the 'holy water' before it has been boiled or treated since it might be contaminated. He explains that some of the effects of drinking such water can be immediate and include stomach illnesses, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

"At the shrine here, we have water [but] it is dangerous because the risks of diseases are high. We encourage you to take that water, it's 'holy water', however we advise that take the one which is purified. Take the one which is purified because the risk of diseases such as diarrhoea, dysentery and now we have cholera. Let us try to avoid this one which is not purified," Dr Mupere said.

There are plans by the Catholic church to install a purifier at the lake that will enable the pilgrims to consume the water without any health worries.

At least 45 documented martyrs met their cruel death between 1885 and 1887 on the orders of then Buganda King Kabaka Mwanga II after they defied him and refused to denounce their faith. It is believed some of the spring wells at Namugongo were used to wash the murder weapons including machetes and spears of Mwanga's murdermen.

Ann Twinomugisha, a pilgrim from Mbarara, says besides praying, many Christians believe that the water is 'holy' and has powers to cure illnesses on top of bringing blessings.

"That water, it's real, it can work if you're having faith. Like, if you're feeling some pain, then you can use it for massage. You can use it in your business, you sprinkle around your business premises and get blessings. I heard someone testifying that he was feeling stomach pain and after drinking that water, he got healed," she said.

Mupere, notes that many pilgrims have bouts of diarrhoea which he blames on the foods and drinks consumed by the pilgrims enroute to Namugongo. A health response team has been set up to offer medical care to the pilgrims on arrival.

"We're receiving cases of acute diarrhoea because of the type of food they are eating, then the drinks they drink on the way which you can't tell whether it is good for their health. We're also getting cases of malaria because as they are coming, they are sleeping in open spaces where mosquitoes bite them." said Dr Mupere.

More than 4 million pilgrims are expected to attend this year's celebrations.