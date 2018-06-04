4 June 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Sibanda Names Final Team

By Ellina Mhlanga

MIGHTY WARRIORS coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda has named a strong 18-member team as she seeks to lead the team to qualification for the Africa Women Cup of Nations when they take on Zambia in the final round of the qualifiers. The Mighty Warriors are scheduled to leave for Zambia this morning by road for the first leg tomorrow in Lusaka.

The second leg will be at Rufaro four days later.

Yesterday she named a familiar squad but with a few changes.

Top striker Rutendo Makore, who missed the first round against Namibia because of injury, bounced back to add some depth in attack while goalkeeper Shebba Rauli made the final team for the first time.

She comes in to replace Manyara Mandara, who was part of the team that clashed with Namibia in April.

"We are looking at really having a balanced team both on the offensive and defensive part.

"It's all about performance... they put up a good show at training and they made it into the team. Some of it, it's all about numbers, the competition was great.

"The coming in of Rutendo is a boost for us. We have monitored her at training and she is doing well hence she is in the team.

"Obviously, it's also a motivation but I think the girls were motivated already. We don't want to be that team that rely on one person, if you look at it they won in Namibia without her.

"But her coming is even a major boost, we expect our attack would be even more polished," said Sibanda.

Sibanda, however, retained the bulk of the team that clashed with Namibia.

Zimbabwe and Zambia have previously met twice in the final qualifying round of the continental showpiece in 2014 and 2016.

Team

Goalkeepers: Chido Dzingirai, Shebba Rauli.

Defenders: Nobuhle Majika, Lynett Mutukuto, Sheila Makoto, Sithembile Nyoni, Nobukhosi Ncube.

Midfielders: Talent Mandaza, Emmaculate Msipa, Daisy Kaitano, Felistas Muzongondi, Mavis Chirandu, Marjory Nyaumwe.

Strikers: Rutendo Makore, Erina Jeke, Berita Kabwe, Maud Mafuruse, Tafadzwa Tsunguro.

Zimbabwe

