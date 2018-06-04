Nigeria: ADC Threatens Buhari With Suit Over Not-Too-Young-to-Run Law

African Democratic Congress, ADC, has threatened to drag President Muhammadu Buhari to court for shifting the effective date for the implementation of the Not Too Young to Run bill signed into law by the President last week.

National Publicity Secretary of ADC, Chief Anayo Arinze, in a statement yesterday, regretted that before the young generation of Nigerians could shout hurray, President Buhari barred them from running for public offices in 2019.

He said: "We see the executive restraining order of Mr. President as a continuation of his inglorious rating of Nigerian youth as lazy, immature and uneducated.

"Given his avowed belief that Nigerian youth are good for nothing, Mr. President has no reason to be frightened by a visionary youth, contesting against him for the presidency in 2019.

"The ADC shall raise a legal team to study the new Not Too Young to Run law, law vis-à-vis the President's shifting of the effective date of the implementation of the law to 2023.

"The ADC legal team will advise the party on the legality or otherwise of Mr. President's order and whether President Buhari has the constitutional powers to defer the implementation of any bill he has signed into law."