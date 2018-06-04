4 June 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Govt Fixes August for Commencement of Ogoniland Clean-Up Remediation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Alison Dilworth/Friends of the Earth
Shell oil spill at Goi, Ogoni Land, Niger Delta.
By Chris Ochayi

Abuja — The Federal Government, weekend, revealed that the actual remediation exercise for the clean-up of Ogoniland in Rivers State would commence by August ending.

The Minister of Environment, Ibrahim Jubril, disclosed this in Abuja, while addressing journalists ahead of the World Environment Day, WED, coming up tomorrow, with the theme, "Beat Plastic Pollution".

It will be recalled that the clean-up of Ogoniland was two years ago inaugurated by Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Giving updates on the clean-up, the minister said that advertisement was done in April and more than 400 contractors indicated interest in the remediation exercise.

According to him, "They have been doing their analysis which is completed now and preliminary figures indicate that about 140 are prequalified.

"These are the ones we will invite when we finally get the figures, and ask them to submit their financial duty and that process will continue in the whole of June and July and we hope that by August, we should be able to get to the Federal Executive Council, FEC, to give approval for whatever remediation contract that would be given."

Jibril added that "About three weeks ago, the Board of Trustees was able to sign an escrow agreement in the presence of the Vice President. All these are geared towards getting the escrow account to be opened and joint partners, the oil companies and the NNPC, are now at the last stage of populating their account with the amount that will be used for the clean-up process itself."

Nigeria

External Reserves Fall By U.S.$177 Million in 2 Weeks

The appreciation recorded by the naira in the various segments of the foreign exchange market last week is expected to… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.