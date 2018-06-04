Kenya: Ulinzi, Strathmore Win League Matches

Top guns Ulinzi Warriors and Strathmore University Blades Sunday won critical first leg matches in Kenya Basketball Federation men's Premier League in Nairobi.

Ulinzi Warriors, who are preparing for the first edition of the Africa Masculine Military Basketball Championship to be held in Congo Brazzaville from June 11 to 21, beat Kenya College of Accountancy - University (KCA-U) 52-48.

The closely contested match at United States International University-Africa (USIU-A) Outdoor courts saw KCA-U race to a 14-9 first quarter run.

Ulinzi, led by guard Eric Mutoro, forwards Hussein Mohamed and Collins Muliro, trailed 13-24 at the breather.

The 10-minute half-time break yielded fruit for Ulinzi Warriors, who put pressure to KCA-U to lead 16-12 and 23-12 in last two quarters and emerge victorious.

Ulinzi coach William Balozi said: "Our opponents gave us the needed competition and their commendable fight helped us identify areas of weaknesses to improve on before international matches a head of us"

In another tough men's Premier League match, Blades kept their winning form, silencing Thunder 85-75. The youthful Edgar Miheso, Ken Odwalo and Mica Kiplagat called the shots for the university students. Blades, who lost 1-3 to KPA in last year's play off final, were up 38-29 at half-time.

Blades coach Tony Ochieng said: "I'm impressed with my youthful players who have fitted well into the system to beat the big boys in the first leg of the league."

Umoja also continued to prove they are no pushovers in the league this season when they upset experienced Equity Bank 56-53.