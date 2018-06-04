Kenya: K'ogalo Ease Past JKU in SportPesa Cup

Defending champions Gor Mahia stormed the semi-finals of the SportPesa Super Cup Sunday after crushing Zanzibar's Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi (JKU) 3-0 at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

Earlier at the same venue, an Allan Wanga inspired Kakamega Homeboyz upset joint pre-tournament favourites Yanga of Tanzania 3-1 to also enter the sem--finals.

That first semi-final will played on Thursday in Nakuru.

Kariobangi Sharks face Simba of Tanzania Monday, while AFC Leopards take on Tanzania's Singida United on Tuesday for a place in the semi-finals

The Dylan Kerr-coached green jerseys rolled over JKU, George "Blackberry" Odhiambo notching the opening goal at the half hour mark.

Six minutes later Cercidy Okeyo booted a high ball inside the box which found an unmarked Godfrey Walusimbi who made a brilliant turn to fire into the roof of the net past goalkeeper Mohammed Abdulrahaman to double Gor's lead.

Gor completed the rout of the woeful Zanzibari soldiers in the 83rd minute when goal poacher Medie Kagere, who came in in the second half, met Charles Momanyi's cross with a beautiful, glancing header.