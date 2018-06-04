3 June 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: K'ogalo Ease Past JKU in SportPesa Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Francis Mureithi

Defending champions Gor Mahia stormed the semi-finals of the SportPesa Super Cup Sunday after crushing Zanzibar's Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi (JKU) 3-0 at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

Earlier at the same venue, an Allan Wanga inspired Kakamega Homeboyz upset joint pre-tournament favourites Yanga of Tanzania 3-1 to also enter the sem--finals.

That first semi-final will played on Thursday in Nakuru.

Kariobangi Sharks face Simba of Tanzania Monday, while AFC Leopards take on Tanzania's Singida United on Tuesday for a place in the semi-finals

The Dylan Kerr-coached green jerseys rolled over JKU, George "Blackberry" Odhiambo notching the opening goal at the half hour mark.

Six minutes later Cercidy Okeyo booted a high ball inside the box which found an unmarked Godfrey Walusimbi who made a brilliant turn to fire into the roof of the net past goalkeeper Mohammed Abdulrahaman to double Gor's lead.

Homeboyz stun Yanga in SportPesa Super Cup

Gor completed the rout of the woeful Zanzibari soldiers in the 83rd minute when goal poacher Medie Kagere, who came in in the second half, met Charles Momanyi's cross with a beautiful, glancing header.

Kenya

Odinga Firmly in Charge of the Opposition Party - Kalonzo

NASA co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka has rejected calls by some Wiper legislators for him to take over as the official… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.