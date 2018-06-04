Kenya: Buoyant Harambee Stars Take on India in Mumbai

Harambee Stars stand-in captain Musa Mohammed says the arrival of coach Sebastian Migne in India has galvanised the squad ahead of their fixture against hosts India on Monday in the Hero Intercontinental Cup.

These two sides face off in the third fixture of the tournament at the Mumbai International Arena from 8pm (Kenyan time).

Stars players didn't appear to miss Migne in their opening 2-1 win over New Zealand on Saturday night however, with Mathare United's Francis Kimanzi taking charge.

Nevertheless, the former Republic of Congo coach who earned his first win as coach as Kenya defeated Equatorial Guinea last week, but earlier lost to lowly Swaziland in his two matches at the helm, is expected to take charge of the team against a potent India national team which thrashed Chinese Taipei 5-0 in the first game of the four-nation tournament on Friday.

"The coach coming back is good because we are trying to come up with something and prepare for Ghana," said Mohammed, who captained Stars to last year's Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup title.

"India are solid and disciplined, they work very hard throughout the match. I didn't see them switch off at one moment in their opening match. We know what to expect."

Clifton Miheso and Ovella Ochieng scored for Kenya against the All Whites at a rain soaked Mumbai pitch. Sarpreet Singh netted for Fritz Schimd's team.

Against India, Miheso and Ochieng will be assisted by in-form John Makwatta and Pistone Mutamba.

India possess a deadly attacking weapon in the frame of Sunil Chetri who helped himself to a hat-trick against Taipei.

Custodian Gurpreet Singh plus attackers Jeje Lalpekhula and Udata Singh, who provided three assists against Taipei are also expected to feature for coach Stephen Constaintine's men.

Kenya will play their third fixture against Taipei on Thursday.