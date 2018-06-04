3 June 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nyahururu Player Wins Her Home Tournament

By Larry Ngala

Nyahururu Sports Club lady captain Susan Hiuko made full use of her home course, claiming the overall title in the third edition of the Panari Group Corporate golf tournament at the par 72 course at the weekend.

Despite making several singles and double bogeys, the handicap 30 Hiuko put together 40 points, beating a field of 102 golfers including 50 guests.

She carded 21 and 19 for her total of 40 points. Defending champion Robert Kimemia carded 36 points to claim the men's first prize, beating Nyeri's Fr. Anthony Munene on countback.

In the ladies section, Mary Wanjiku of Nyahururu carded 35 points to win by two points from Anne Kabugi.

Former Nyahururu captain Simon Ngugi claimed the gross title on 84 gross.

The two nines went to David Kariuki (20) and James Kimani Kabugi on 21 points.

Dennis Kigundu and Mary Wanjiku won the longest drive contest and Jesse Mugo claiming the nearest to pin prize.

Leading the guests of Panari Group with a score of 37 points, was Royal Nairobi's Joseph Kamiri who combined 16 and 21 points to beat Edwin Muchai on countback.

