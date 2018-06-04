Photo: Daily Monitor

Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre

Kampala — To those that follow the game, for the game; he spoke good game on his arrival in Kampala last December. And he is trying to play good game.

But to some ladies, if not most, the Frenchman's Hollywood demeanor - with hair so curly it can be willed backwards effortlessly with the help of the fingers, the heartthrob was in town.

That Sebastien Desabre was happily married was later welcomed with playful, disgruntled murmurs on social media.

But that is not what we are up to, here. We are about Desabre's good game, and his nice touch of music, too.

Who knew the Frenchman has Chris Brown in his collection?

As Uganda completed their week-long camp in Niamey, Niger with a 2-1 defeat to the hosts, which came on the back of a 1-0 loss to CAR, Desabre seemed to borrow from Chris Brown's please 'Don't Judge Me' hit.

"Don't judge me now," said the Frenchman, "Let the real assessment come in September against Tanzania and October against Lesotho."

Project 2019

The above marches, and Cape Verde at home in November and Tanzania away in March next year constitute Uganda's road to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

"My main target is Project Cameroon 2019 and Qatar 2022," Desabre is quoted on the Fufa website.

"And I believe with time to those competitions we will be in shape after several test matches."

Niger's goals were scored by Victorien Adebayor while Nicholas Wadada got Uganda's late consolation off second half substitute Yunus Senamtu's assist.

"We have a lot to learn but we can't do it in a small period of time," argued Desabre.

"To achieve this we shall have to use a pool of players from whom we shall consider those who fit in our philosophy though per now we have eight key players who are currently the pivot of the team."

Desabre made several changes from the team that started against CAR, this time starting captain Denis Onyango, debutant Moses Opondo, Wadada and Edrisa Lubega.

But the effort was not enough to prevent Desabre's fifth defeat.

The team was due back in the country this morning.

International friendlies

Played Wednesday

Uganda 0-1 CAR

Played Saturday

Niger 2-1 Uganda