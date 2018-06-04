President Uhuru Kenyatta has flagged off vehicles transporting oil, clearing the way for the country to become an exporter.

President Kenyatta on Sunday flagged off four trucks carrying crude oil from oil drilling site Ngamia 8 in Lokichar, Turkana County, to Mombasa as part of the Early Oil Pilot Scheme.

"This flag off event and the anticipated implementation of the Early Oil Pilot (EOP) Scheme marks the beginning of a long and fruitful journey," President Kenyatta said.

It is the first batch of crude oil destined for export.

INVESTMENT

The Early Oil Pilot Scheme, which will be followed by the Full Field Development phase, will enable Kenya establish itself as an exporter and provide information for future exploration and development.

Mr Kenyatta observed that the production of petroleum products will enhance growth and investment opportunities for the country.

"My Government will therefore focus on the development of our oil and gas sectors for the betterment of the economy and people," he said.

The oil industry, he said, is catered for in the 'Big Four' agenda and will see more youth employed in the sector.

He boasted that Kenya now has the clout to participate fearlessly in the global oil and gas sector.

SCHEME

Turkana residents has not been left out. The President said that as the sector blossoms, the scheme will incentivise better road infrastructure and stimulate electricity connectivity to more households in the region.

The petroleum exploration quest began in 2012.

Through action plan, 2,000 barrels of oil per day will be transported to Mombasa by road for shipment.

Deputy President William Ruto said the event has ushered in a new chapter for the country.

SUPPORT

And that it is a success because of cooperation among the national and county governments and investors such as Tullow Oil.

"The benefits of the project will be shared and no one will be left behind," Mr Ruto said.

Similarly, Petroleum and Energy Cabinet Secretary John Munyes said it was a "momentous time for Kenya" as it exports oil from East Africa.

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok said the region now has a bright future.