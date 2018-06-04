3 June 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Shujaa Crush Argentina to Reach Challenge Finals

By Ayumba Ayodi

Kenya Sevens surpassed the 100 points mark for their first time in the World Rugby Sevens Series when they crushed Argentina 42-10 to reach the Challenge Trophy final at the London Sevens on Sunday.

The team that is currently placed sixth with 93 points, is guaranteed either seven or eight points from the final to bolster their tally.

The Innocent “Namcos” Simiyu’s side will face the winner between Wales and Russia, who were to due play in the other Challenge Trophy semi.

Collins Injera scored his seventh try in London for his Series tally of 267 tries as Augustine Lugonzo, William Ambaka, Billy “The Kid” Odhiambo, Brian Tanga and Andrew Amonde managed a try apiece to annihilate Argentina.

Julian Dominguez and Rodrigo Ertchat scored a try each for the Pumas.

“It was our target this season to reach or surpass the 100 points and we are happy to attain that,” said Injera. “Personally, I am extremely happy but also emotional with my elder brother Humphrey Kayange watching from the stands.”

Kayange officially announced his retirement from international rugby while in London on Friday. “I would have loved him to play more matches but it’s emotional that we have reached 100 points in his presence,” said Injera.

