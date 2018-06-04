Kenya: Minnows Riverplate Shock Nakuru in SportPesa Shield

Little known Riverplate FC on Sunday defeated Nakuru All Stars FC 1-0 in a round of 64 SportPesa Shield match at the Mumias Sports Complex.

Attacker Kennedy Wandiri struck in the 65th minute to sink the Nakuru-based outfit, which features in the National Super League.

Riverplate, which participates in the FKF Western Branch League, stunned football fans when they took control of the match for the better part of the first half.

Riverplate's Erick Magugu could have found the back of the net as early as the fifth minute when his shot was punched out by All Stars custodian Timothy Laweta.

Nakuru had a golden scoring chance in the 40th minute when Tom Kangeta put through Joseph Esim on the edge of the box, but his shot was punched over the cross bar by keeper George Ochieng.

After half time, Riverplate continued with their relentless attacks and it came as no surprise when Wandiri rounded up defender Geoffrey Maina, before hitting the back of the net for the opener in the 65th minute.

Centre referee Nyabera Libesa was forced to flash a yellow card to Nakuru's Anthony Nganga when he fouled Harun Makhota in the 66th minute.

Libesa again issued another yellow card to Riverplate's Titus Onyango after he fouled Reuben Okoth in the 70th minute.

Nakuru coach Ezekiel Akhwana substituted striker Joseph Esim and brought in Dida Adan in the 82ned minute.

Riverplate's tactician James Andati also made a substitution removing Wandari for Brian Hardy in the 88th minute.

Coach Akhwana attributed his team's loss to a defensive lapses, while his Riverplate counterpart Andati said teamwork saw them carry the day,