3 June 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: K'ogalo East Past JKU in SportPesa Cup

By Francis Mureithi

Defending champions Gor Mahia kicked off their campaign to retain their SportPesa Super Cup with a 3-0 win over Jeshi La Kujenga Uchumi (JKU) from Zanzibar in their quarter-final match on Sunday at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru County.

The Dylan Kerr-coached Green Army rolled over the depleted soldiers scoring their opening goal in the half hour mark through George "Blackberry" Odhiambo following a well weighted cross by Francis Kahata who was undoubtedly the-man-of-the match.

K'Ogalo, who are also the SportPesa Premier League champions, netted their second goal six minutes later when Cercidy Okeyo booted a high ball inside the box which found AN unmarked Godfrey Walusimbi, who made a brilliant turn and fired a ferocious shot past goalkeeper Mohammed Abdurahman Mohammed.

Gor completed the rout of the woeful soldiers in the 83rd minute when goal poacher Meddie Kagere, who came in the second half , finished with a beautiful glancing header following a cross by the towering Charles Momanyi from the right flank.

