Kenya: Nzoia Sugar, Vihiga Advance in SportPesa Shield

SportPesa Premier League sides Nzoia Sugar and Vihiga United on Sunday advanced to the round of 32 of this year's SportPesa Shield with huge wins against their opponents from the lower leagues at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Sunday.

Nzoia demolished Dero FC 7-0 as Vihiga also showed no mercy against Nyamira All Stars thrushing them 5-0 in their respective round of 64 matches.

Earlier on at the same venue, Division One Side Kisumu Hot Stars also stormed the last 32 after beating Raiply FC 2-1.

In Nzoia's match, Patrick Kwitonda scored a hat-trick as Kevin Juma, David Odhiambo, Collins Wakhungu and Edger Nzano netted a goal a piece for the sugar millers in the one-sided match.

Nzoia's head coach Benard Mwalala hailed his side for the huge victory saying," Through out the game we were on point with several chances therefore it is clear that we score all the goals."

Nzoia could have taken the lead in the third minute through Wakhungu after the latter found himself unmarked inside the box, but his weak shot went wide.

But the Siaya County-based club were not lucky two minutes later as Juma made no mistake in finding the back of the net after goalkeeper Christopher Otieno carelessly dropped the ball after gathering it.

Nzoia looked determined to kill the game early and twice went close to extending their lead, but Dero's defenders were alert and ensured that they don't concede a goal from the chances.

A chance then came Dero's way after goalkeeper Otieno set Reagan Otieno with a long pass upfront who then passed the ball to waiting Walter Okoth, but his attempt with a header went wide.

Nzoia went two goals up in the 20th minute after Odhiambo beat Otieno with a low drive on the right side of the goal post from a tight angle, before Otieno denied the visitors a third goal minutes later after he stretched wide his left leg to block Nzano's shot.

Nzoia's goalkeeper Humphrey Katasi made his first save of the match in the 33rd minute when Okoth tried to reduce the deficit with a high ball at the right corner of the goal post.

Four minutes to the break, Wakhungu netted Nzoia's third goal from a tight angle on the left flank after being supplied with the ball by Brian Otieno.

But just when Dero thought they could make a return in the second half after launching two surprising attacks, Kwitonda dampened their hopes with an easy close range finish in the 51st minute.

Dero were awarded a foul a few meters from Nzoia's box after Edwin Wafula fouled Jamah, but Edger Owino failed to hit the target with his low finish.

Katasi was forced to make a brilliant save in the 65th minute after Otieno released a powerful long shot from the right flank, before Raphael Ochieng attempted to book his name on the score sheet for the poor Dero with a long range shot.

Despite enjoying a 4-0 lead, Nzoia still looked eager for more goals, making long range attempts from the centre.

Their efforts bore fruits in the 71st minute when Kwitonda tapped in from close range after Jamal Voster blocked Thomas Teka's long range strike.

The latter netted his third and sixth goal for Nzoia in the 89th minute after connecting with Wafula's dangerous cross from the right flank.

Nzano sealed ruthless Nzoia's victory in the 91st minute after finding himself with only goalkeeper Otieno