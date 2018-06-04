4 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Public Participation Meeting to Be Held Over Cape Town International Airport Name Change

Airports Company SA is expected to host a public participation meeting on Monday evening over a potential name change to the Cape Town International Airport.

In a fiery speech at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral at the Orlando Stadium in April, EFF Julius Malema called for the airport to be renamed after the struggle icon.

Other names being touted include late former president Nelson Mandela, struggle stalwarts Robert Sobukwe, Albertina Sisulu and Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

Traveller24 reported last month that four of South Africa's airports will be undergoing a name change as part of the Transformation of Heritage Landscape Government Programme.

Cape Town International Airport, Port Elizabeth International Airport, Kimberly Airport and East London Airport are all pegged to undergo the name-change process.

