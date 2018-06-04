South Africa: Bafana Bafana Knocked Out of 2018 Cosafa Cup

Photo: Cosafa

Deon Hottoi of Namibia challenged by Tsoanelo Koetle of Lesotho

3 June 2018 - Bafana Bafana have been knocked out of the 2018 COSAFA Cup by Madagascar 4-3 on penalties after both teams finished goalless in regulation time.

The quarterfinal clash took place at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday, 3 June 2018.

South Africa will now face Namibia in the Plate match to be played on Tuesday, 5 June at 17h00.

Four players made their debut for Bafana Bafana - Tareeq Fielies, Fortune Matlhari Makaringe, Abednego Mosiatlhaga and Lyle Foster.

The hosts dominated play and created numerous chances in their game - they should have been at least a couple of goals up by halftime, but were dragged into penalties by a Malagasy side that was organised and structured in their play.

The home side created an early opportunity when Singh played a clever free-kick low into the path of Lebogang Maboe, but the midfielder's first-time shot went just wide of goal.

South Africa had an even better opportunity on 20 minutes when Ryan Moon's delightful ball over the top of the Madagascar defence set Singh free one-on-one with Randrianasolo, but he disappointingly shot straight at the gloveman.

It took 33 minutes for Madagascar to have their first effort on target, but Jaotombo Bourahim shot over from the edge of the box.

Maboe had another fantastic chance to score when beat the offside trap and found himself with only Randrianasolo to beat, but like Singh before him, shot straight at the keeper and it would end goalless at the break.

South Africa almost found the opener when Aubrey Modiba's shot from the edge of the box had the beating of Randrianasolo, but not the crossbar and Mosiatlhaga was unable to get the rebound on target.

In the ensuing penalty shootout, Motjeka Madisha, Lyle Foster and Maphosa Modiba scored for the hosts nation, while Jamie Webber shot wide.

Singh took South Africa's fifth penalty, but his tame effort was easily saved by Madagascan goalkeeper Jean Dieu Randrianasolo, and it was left to Tobisoa Sandratriniain to put the islanders into the semifinals.

Makaringe was named Man of the Match.

In the other last eight clash, Zimbabwe goalkeeper George Chigova saved three penalties in the post-match shoot-out as the Warriors booked a semifinal place with a 4-1 victory that followed a tense 1-1 draw in the 90 minutes.

It means the semifinal line-up is complete, with defending champions Zimbabwe to take on Lesotho, while Zambia will clash with Madagascar. Both of those matches will be played at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday, 6 June.

Zimbabwe exerted all of the early pressure and took the lead on 39 minutes when the mercurial Khama Billiat played Evans Rusike in on goal and the forward smashed the ball into the top corner of the net.

But Botswana kept plugging away and equalized on the hour-mark as Onkabetse Makgantai moved to the top of the competition's scorers' charts with his fourth goal of the 2018 COSAFA Cup.

This time he guided a header into the far post and the ball just trickled out of Zimbabwe goalkeeper George Chigova's reach.

And the Zebras had a superb chance to take a shock lead when substitute Tumisang Orebonye received the ball 12 yards out, but with the Chigova out of position and the goal at his mercy, he put his shot over the bar.

The match went to a shoot-out and Chigova, playing on his home ground with club side Polokwane City, proved the hero for the Warriors.

Botswana will face Swaziland in the other Plate semifinal that will kick-off at 19h30.

Monday, 4 June will be a rest day in the competition.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS:

Quarter-finals

South Africa 0 Madagascar 0 -Madagascar win 4-3 on penalties

Zimbabwe 1 (Evans Rusike 39')Botswana 1 (Onkabetse Makgantai 60') - Zimbabwe won 4-1 on penalties

TUESDAY'S FIXTURES:

Plate Semi-finals

Namibia vs South Africa (KO 17h00) - Old Peter Mokaba Stadium

Swaziland vs Botswana (KO 19h30 local, 1&h30 GMT) - Old Peter Mokaba Stadium

TOURNAMENT STATS:

Matches Played: 16

Goals scored: 30

Biggest victory: Botswana 6 Mauritius 0 (Group B, June 1)

Most goals in a game: 6 - Botswana 6 Mauritius 0 (Group B, June 1)

GOALSCORERS:

4 goals - Onkabetse Makgantai (Botswana)

3 goals -Luis Miquissone (Mozambique), Kabelo Seakanyeng (Botswana)

2 goals - Joatombo Bourahim (Madagascar), Jeitoso (Mozambique)