3 June 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: Warriors Through to Cosafa Semi-Final

Photo: Cosafa
Deon Hottoi of Namibia challenged by Tsoanelo Koetle of Lesotho
By Shumirai Machingura

Polokwane — Zimbabwe Warriors have advanced to the semi-final of the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) following their 3-1 penalty shoot-out victory over Botswana at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Sunday.

Prior to penalties shoot-out, the two neighbouring teams had settled for a 1-1 draw in the regulation time of the game.

Zimbabwe, who started the match on the offensive scored first through Supersport United forward Evans "Rush" Rusike following some defence splitting pass from Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Khama Billiat.

Rusike shook his marker before unleashing a thunderbolt roof top corner to send hordes of Zimbabwean fans into wild celebrations.

However, the Zebras of Botswana hit back 20 minutes before regulation time through tournament's leading goalscorer Kabelo Seakanyeng.

But it was the brilliance of Warriors goalkeeper George Chigova, who saved three penalties in a row to help Zimbabwe sail through to the COSAFA semi-final.

Zimbabwe will now meet Lesotho in the semi-final on Wednesday while Zambia clash with Madagascar in another semi-final.

The Warriors captain, Ovidy Karuru, who also had a good game had to be substituted following crude tackle by Botswana defender.

But medical doctors told the media Karuru would return to action soon.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

