South Africa: Simelane Hat-Trick Leads Junior Boks to Victory

Junior Springbok coach Chean Roux lauded his team's determined second-half display against Ireland in their World Rugby U20 Championship match in Narbonne on Sunday to register a 30-17 bonus-point victory.

The SA U20s scored five tries to two by Ireland, with Wandisile Simelane (centre) earning a hat-trick, which steered the team to their second bonus-point win in as many games in the competition.

"I am very proud of the players' effort in the second half," said Roux.

"I thought we started off well and then we went off the boil, but the players showed tremendous character to come back. The fact that we didn't play to our full potential and still earned the bonus point says something about the team."

Roux said there was hard work ahead, but he admitted that the victory was good for the team's confidence.

"It does give us confidence going forward," he said.

"It shows that the team can win under tough circumstances even if though they did not play to their potential, but there is a lot of work ahead. It is going to be a tough game against the French, who are a quality side.

"There are some sore bodies and injured players, so we have to take stock, go the drawing board and make our plans to take on France."

Burger opened up the scoring for the Junior Springboks early on as he charged down the ball from an Ireland scrum and pounced on it, and the successful conversion by flyhalf Damian Willemse handed the team an early 7-0 lead.

Muller du Plessis (wing) added their second try in the 19 th minute after some good handling skills to get the ball out wide and he dashed to the tryline to stretch the team's lead to 12-0.

The SA U20s applied sustained pressure on attack and they did well to counter Ireland's efforts with their determined defence.

Ireland worked their way back into the match as they slotted over a penalty goal in the 23 rd minute and then worked their way to the tryline, and their efforts paid off in the 34 th minute as their captain, Caelan Doris, gathered the ball from a scrum to score.

The Irish tried to capitalise on a yellow card by SA U20 replacement flanker PJ Steenkamp for infringing at a ruck on the stroke of halftime, but their attempt was unsuccessful as they lost the ball over the tryline, which saw the South Africans enter the break 12-10 ahead.

Ireland started the second half strongly with a try by fullback Michael Silvester four minutes after play resumed.

But back-to-back tries by Simelane, who first sprinted to the tryline after getting the ball out wide, and then gathered a well-timed box kick from Burger after a solid rolling maul, cancelled this out. His second try not only pushed the SA U20s back into the lead, it also earned the team their bonus point for four tries.

Gianni Lombard (fullback), who took over goal-kicking after Willemse was forced to leave the field injured, extended the team's lead with 12 minutes to play as he slotted over a penalty goal.

The team continued to play until the final whistle as Simelane earned his hat-trick try in the 77 th minute after Burger drew a defender and passed, which sealed a 30-17 victory for the Junior Springboks.

The team will face hosts, France, in their final pool match in Narbonne on Thursday, June 7.

Scorers

South Africa

Tries: Zak Burger, Miller du Plessis, Wandisile Simelane (2)

Conversion: Damian Willemse

Penalty: Gianni Lombard

Ireland

Tries: Caelan Doris, Michael Silvester

Conversions: Conor Dean (2)

Penalties: Conor Dean

Junior Springboks team:

15 Gianni Lombard (Golden Lions), 14 Tyrone Green (Golden Lions), 13 Wandisile Simelane (Golden Lions), 12 Lyle Hendricks (Western Province), 11 Muller du Plessis (Sharks), 10 Damian Willemse (Western Province), 9 Zak Burger (Sharks), 8 Muller Uys (Western Province), 7 Ben-Jason Dixon (Western Province), 6 Dian Schoonees (Golden Lions), 5 Ruan Nortje (Blue Bulls), 4 Salmaan Moerat (captain - Western Province), 3 Asenathi Ntlabakanye (Golden Lions), 2 Daniel Jooste (Western Province), 1 Nathan McBeth (Golden Lions)

Substitutes: 16 Schalk Erasmus (Western Province), 17 Alulutho Tshakweni (Eastern Province), 18 Sazi Sandi (Western Province), 19 Ruan Vermaak (Golden Lions), 20 PJ Steenkamp (Golden Lions), 21 Rewan Kruger (Free State), 22 Lulbabalo Dobela (Free State), 23 Manuel Rass (Golden Lions)

Sport24