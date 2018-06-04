3 June 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Intends to Deepen Cooperation With Spain

Luanda — The Angolan government will work with Spain with view to deepening the existing friendship and cooperation relation between the two countries and peoples.

This was said on Saturday by the Angolan president,João Lourenço, in a congratulation letter addressed to the recently appointed Spain Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón.

"I have the honor, on behalf of the Angolan Government and on my own, to congratulate your excellence for your recent appointment to the position of President of the Spanish Government, wishing you greatest success in carrying out your new mission," reads the document sent to ANGOP by the President's Civil Office.

