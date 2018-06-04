3 June 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan President Rules Out Creation of Consortium of Airlines

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan president, João Lourenço, stated on Friday that the public-private airlines consortium Air Connection Express recently announced by Angola?s Transport minister, Augusto Tomás, aimed at granting domestic flights in the country has been ruled out.

In his first interview to Euronews, the Angolan president said the announced joint venture involving the country's public airlines TAGG, ENANA and some private companies is unlikely to go further, since this is, according to him, a "fictitious company".

The said consortium which was announced in the beginning of this month in Luanda, would involve the aforementioned public airlines and seven other private companies namely Bestfly, Air Jet, Air 26, Guicango, Dieximim, Sjl and Mavewa.

The largely advertized operator would acquire six Bombardier Q-400 under a contract worth $ 198 million.

The creation of a new domestic airline, according to the Transport minister, resulted from studies, which indicated among other constraints, an excessive market fragmentation of the country's civil aviation.

Angola

Local Referee On His Way to Russia for World Cup

An Angolan international assistant referee picked for the FIFA 2018 World Cup on Saturday left for Russia as he risked… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.