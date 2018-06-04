Angolan President Rules Out Creation of Consortium of Airlines

Luanda — The Angolan president, João Lourenço, stated on Friday that the public-private airlines consortium Air Connection Express recently announced by Angola?s Transport minister, Augusto Tomás, aimed at granting domestic flights in the country has been ruled out.

In his first interview to Euronews, the Angolan president said the announced joint venture involving the country's public airlines TAGG, ENANA and some private companies is unlikely to go further, since this is, according to him, a "fictitious company".

The said consortium which was announced in the beginning of this month in Luanda, would involve the aforementioned public airlines and seven other private companies namely Bestfly, Air Jet, Air 26, Guicango, Dieximim, Sjl and Mavewa.

The largely advertized operator would acquire six Bombardier Q-400 under a contract worth $ 198 million.

The creation of a new domestic airline, according to the Transport minister, resulted from studies, which indicated among other constraints, an excessive market fragmentation of the country's civil aviation.