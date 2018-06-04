Nigeria: No Hiding Place for Oil Thieves, Navy Assures

Warri — The Nigerian Navy has issued a stern warning to oil thieves and sea pirates in the Niger Delta region to desist from their criminal acts or be ready to be crushed.

Commander, Nigeria Navy Ship, NNS Delta, Commodore Ibrahim Dewu, gave the warning in Warri, Delta State, saying that the Navy had taken steps to beef up security on the waterways in the area.

He said: "There will be no hiding place for oil thieves and sea pirates on our waterways. On January 31, 201,8 men of NNS Delta arrested a vessel with 386,000 litres of crude. We also arrested nine crew members onboard the vessel. The vessel was brought to NNS Delta. We have handed over the vessel, her content and the crew members to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for prosecution."

He called for synergy between the Navy and citizens of Delta State to rid the waterways of brigands and hoodlums, saying: "I appeal for more support from the people to enable us effectively fight crime. Making the environment safe for all is a shared responsibility."