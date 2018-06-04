Angola Continues Waiting for Ex-Vice President's Lawsuit File

Luanda — The Angolan authorities continue waiting for Portugal to send the lawsuit filed against the former vice-president, Manuel Vicente, announced the country's president, João Lourenço, in a interview to Euronews.

The Lisbon Court of Appeal decided on May 10 to transfer to Angola the trial of the former Angolan vice-president, Manuel Domingos Vicente, accused in Portugal of "active corruption".

"Angola continues to wait for the Portuguese authorities to send the process to Angola and, naturally, when we receive it, we will give due treatment," said the Angolan President.

"As soon as we receive the file from Portugal, the competent authorities of the Justice will continue with the process," said President João Lourenço.

The decision of the Lisbon Court of Appeal responded to a demand from Angola, whose President, João Lourenço, conditioned, on January 8, the normalization of relations between the two countries to the transfer of the case to Luanda.