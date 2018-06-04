4 June 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Gambler Stabbed to Death Over Shs200

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Peter Emwamu

Soroti — Shock on Saturday night gripped locals of Kalongo village, Tubur Sub County in Soroti District after a 29-year-old man was stabbed to death when a gambling game turned bad.

The deceased Simon Emugu, together with his four colleagues are said to had been playing cards for money at Kalongo trading center, when the deceased was stabbed to death by a one Robert Enunu, 40.

This came after Emugu reportedly failed to pay Shs200 as a stake for the game in which Enunu emerged as a winner.

According to eyewitnesses, the scuffle ensued when Enunu demanded that the deceased honours the rules of the game by paying him his Shs200, in vain.

The eyewitnesses added that the persisted demand for Shs200 angered the deceased who engaged and over-powered the suspect in a fight.

The suspect who felt double-cheated, picked a knife and stabbed Emugu on his right hand side of the chest, killing him instantly.

The East Kyoga police spokesperson, Mr Michael Odongo, said police rushed to the scene to calm the situation after clansmen to the deceased decided to take the law into their hands by setting huts belonging to Emugu, ablaze.

He said they also made off with 15 herds of cattle after destroying everything they suspected to be belonging to the suspect.

"We have the suspect in our custody at Soroti Central Police Station. We have commenced investigations into the circumstances under which the victim was killed," Mr Odongo explained.

He said the body of the deceased was been taken to Soroti hospital mortuary for a post-mortem, adding that cases of arson and animals theft after such incidences happen, have been so common in the region.

Uganda

Don't Judge Me Yet, Says Beleaguered Cranes Coach Desabre

To those that follow the game, for the game; he spoke good game on his arrival in Kampala last December. And he is… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.