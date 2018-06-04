Uganda: Gambler Stabbed to Death Over Shs200

Soroti — Shock on Saturday night gripped locals of Kalongo village, Tubur Sub County in Soroti District after a 29-year-old man was stabbed to death when a gambling game turned bad.

The deceased Simon Emugu, together with his four colleagues are said to had been playing cards for money at Kalongo trading center, when the deceased was stabbed to death by a one Robert Enunu, 40.

This came after Emugu reportedly failed to pay Shs200 as a stake for the game in which Enunu emerged as a winner.

According to eyewitnesses, the scuffle ensued when Enunu demanded that the deceased honours the rules of the game by paying him his Shs200, in vain.

The eyewitnesses added that the persisted demand for Shs200 angered the deceased who engaged and over-powered the suspect in a fight.

The suspect who felt double-cheated, picked a knife and stabbed Emugu on his right hand side of the chest, killing him instantly.

The East Kyoga police spokesperson, Mr Michael Odongo, said police rushed to the scene to calm the situation after clansmen to the deceased decided to take the law into their hands by setting huts belonging to Emugu, ablaze.

He said they also made off with 15 herds of cattle after destroying everything they suspected to be belonging to the suspect.

"We have the suspect in our custody at Soroti Central Police Station. We have commenced investigations into the circumstances under which the victim was killed," Mr Odongo explained.

He said the body of the deceased was been taken to Soroti hospital mortuary for a post-mortem, adding that cases of arson and animals theft after such incidences happen, have been so common in the region.