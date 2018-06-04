Malawi: Mzuzu Prison School in Dire Need of Teaching and Learning Materials

Mzuzu — Mzuzu Prison has appealed to stakeholders to assist the institution with learning and teaching materials as it strives to provide formal education to some of the inmates.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), Wednesday, in Mzuzu, Public Relations Officer (PRO), for Mzuzu Prison, Austin Mwansangwale, said population of inmates at the institution continue to increase hence the need for more teaching and learning materials.

"The number of inmate wishing to continue with formal education has increased, this is a good development but we do not have enough teaching and learning materials such as books among others," he explained.

Mwansangwale expressed concern over short supply of carpentry and joinery training tools saying some inmates opt for vocational skills training to formal education and appealed to well-wishers to intervene in addressing the situation.

"We are appealing to well-wishers to come to our rescue by providing the institution with learning and teaching materials and the carpentry and joinery training tools so that we do not compromise the inmates' right to education," he said.

The PRO pointed out that the provision of formal education and skills in different trades are catalysts which facilitate meaning reformation of the inmates.