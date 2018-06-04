Nigeria: Two Killed in Another Jailbreak At Minna Medium Security Prison

Two people have been killed in another jailbreak at Minna Medium Security Prison on Sunday.

The Nigerian Prisons through its Spokesperson, Rabiu Shuaibuhas confirmed the jailbreak.

Shuaibu said one officer and an Okada rider were killed in the attack;

'On Sunday, 3rd June, 2018 at about 8pm, there was a jailbreak at Minna Medium Security Prison located at Tunga area of Minna Metropolis.

'The unfortunate incident was perpetuated by armed criminals who attacked the prison and gain access after exchange of fire with prison armed men.

'This led to the death of a prison officer and an Okada rider who conveys a prison officer on night duty.' he said