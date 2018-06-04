3 June 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: President Magufuli Mourns Maria and Consolata

Tagged:

Related Topics

President John Magufuli has sent his condolences to family, Sisters of Maria and Consolata and anyone touched by the death of conjoined twins, Maria and Consolata Mwakikuti who passed away on Saturday evening.

The dual were admitted to Iringa Regional Hospital and they were student of Ruaha College, taking BA in Education.

It should be remembered that on 6th January, this year, the President paid a visit to Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam, where Maria and Consolata where receiving treatment.

A statement made available to Daily News Online, states that "President Magufuli understands that Maria and Consolata had a dream of serving this nation after graduating at RUCO.. But this has not happened."

The statement added that his Excellency Head of State has prayed to our almighty God to give eternal life to conjoined twins.

Tanzania

Maria and Consolata Never Parted Even in Death

What Tanzanians and the world at large didn't want to happen has finally happened. Two of what were perhaps the most… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.