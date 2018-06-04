Tanzania: President Magufuli Mourns Maria and Consolata

President John Magufuli has sent his condolences to family, Sisters of Maria and Consolata and anyone touched by the death of conjoined twins, Maria and Consolata Mwakikuti who passed away on Saturday evening.

The dual were admitted to Iringa Regional Hospital and they were student of Ruaha College, taking BA in Education.

It should be remembered that on 6th January, this year, the President paid a visit to Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam, where Maria and Consolata where receiving treatment.

A statement made available to Daily News Online, states that "President Magufuli understands that Maria and Consolata had a dream of serving this nation after graduating at RUCO.. But this has not happened."

The statement added that his Excellency Head of State has prayed to our almighty God to give eternal life to conjoined twins.