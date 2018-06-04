Nigeria: Court Stops NWC From Recognising Ogodo As Delta APC Chairman

Oleh — A Delta State High Court sitting in Asaba has restrained the National Working Committee, NWC, of All Progressives Congress, APC from recognising Chief Cyril Ogodo and any other person as Chairman-elect of the party in the state.

One of the chairmanship candidates of the APC in the just concluded congress of party in the state, Chief Fred Obe, had approached the court seeking for an order of interim injunction restraining Ogodo from parading or projecting himself to be recognised by the party as its chairman elect in the state.

He also prayed the court to restrain Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and Senator Osita Izunaso (for themselves and on behalf of the NWC from forwarding the name of Ogodo to the National Convention Committee of the party or dealing with him "or any other person whosoever (except the claimant) in any manner whatsoever" as the chairman-elect of the party in the state pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

Trial judge, Justice D. C Maidoh, in a ruling after argument on the application by counsel, held that the application in the suit number A/91/2018 had merit, saying: "It is hereby granted ordered as prayed."

Reacting to the development, a stalwart of the party in the state, Mr. Michael Emumena said: "It is instructive to note that Chief Obe, who expended a lot of time, energy and resources to reach the grassroots of APC in Delta State and who was widely endorsed across the 25 LGAs and who was/is undeniably the most acceptable candidate for the Delta State APC chairmanship, was not defeated in a free and fair contest but was undermined by godfathers, who appear unconcerned about the growth of the party and competent leadership in the state.

"The godfathers, who worked unfairly to undermine Chief Obe, appear more concerned with a political party that can be solely and selfishly controlled for their personal political gains."