Tanzania: Heslb Cancels Loans for Diploma Students

Dar es Salaam — The Higher Education Students Loans Board (Heslb) has suspended its plan to issue loans to students pursuing diploma courses from the 2018/19 academic year.

The changes were announced by the Heslb executive director, Mr Abdul-Razaq Bardu, in a statement released yesterday.

The new updates revokes the Heslb's commitment that was made on May 10 in the loan application 2018/19 guidebook, which shows that the board would consider issuing loans for the diploma students. Mr Badru said in a statement that the new development aims at ensuring that Sh427.5 billion set aside for the students loans this year was fully spent on continuing and new applicants for degree programmes.

"The money set aside is for students pursuing degree programmes only," read part of his statement.

The Heslb boss went on to encourage the new applicants to read carefully qualifications and application procedures in the guidebook available in the board's website-- www.heslb.go.tz.

In the next academic year, the board is planning to issue a Sh427 billion loan to 123,285 beneficiaries, including 40,554 first year students, up from 33,244 freshers last year.