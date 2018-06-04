East Africa: Probe Shows Flaws in EAC Accounts

Arusha — A parliamentary probe has revealed major flaws in the audited financial accounts of the East African Community (EAC).

These include failure by senior officials to implement recommendations made on how to ensure watertight funds expenditure.

A report, which was released by the Audit Commission of the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) last Thursday, cited the 2013/14 and 2014/15 as the periods that saw auditors' advice on funds expenditure largely ignored.

During the 2013/14 financial year, for instance, 41 per cent of the audit recommendations made were not implemented.

Matters worsened the following year when 57 per cent of the suggestions were ignored.

The report, which was tabled during the on-going sitting of the House in Nairobi, called for timely remittance of contributions by the member states in order to enable smooth implementation of various projects.

"When funds are remitted towards the end of the financial year,they are not sent to the specific institution to which the money is budgeted for. It is instead deposited in the reserve account," the report stated. Eala's Committee of Accounts wanted a proper mechanism to enable the parliament address non-implementation of the previous audit recommendations.

The committee further observed a weak audit function at the EAC and says shortage of staff was affecting auditing in all institutions of the community.

It recommended an immediate upgrade of the audit unit into a fully-fledged department to ensure effectiveness.

Presenting the report, the Eala Committee of Accounts chairman, Dr. Jumanne Maghembe, stated that the EAC budget performance for 2015/16 had shown some improvement.

"The overall budget performance stood at 65 per cent. The community had a budget of $ 112.2 million while the actual expenditure was $ 59.6 million," he told the House. Dr Maghembe, however, enumerated gross irregularities in the recruitment and award of short term contracts to some EAC staff, which, he said, contravened regulations.

Also faulted are "many procurement processes" in the EAC organs and institutions which also contravened the best practices in the procurement processes.