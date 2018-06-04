4 June 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt, NSSF in Project to End Dar Water Woes

Morogoro — The government has reiterated that the shortage of water in Dar es Salaam will be a history upon the completion of the Kidunda dam project in three years.

The government has teamed up with the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) in implementing the project in Morogoro Region.

Speaking during an inspection tour, Water and Irrigation minister Isaac Kamwelwe said implementation of the project was part of the government's industrialisation drive.

"The completion of this project will mean the end of long-standing water shortages in Dar es Salaam," he said.

NSSF director general Godius Kahyarara, who was accompanied by board members, said the project would be implemented hand-in-hand with the construction of a 90-kilometre road from the project site to the Dar es Salaam-Morogoro highway in Ubena Zomoni through Ngerengere.

Prof Kahyarara said NSSF would provide 60 per cent of the funding, with the remainder being provided by the government. He added that NSSF had already disbursed its share of the project funding.

NSSF investment and planning manager Xavier Lukuvi said the implementation of the project was expected to start next month, adding it would provide equal employment opportunities.

Morogoro South MP Omar Mgumba said residents of the constituency also stood to benefit from the project.

"Although this project is meant to ease water shortage in Dar es Salaam, residents of this constituency will benefit a great deal too," he said.

