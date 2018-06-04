Tanzania: Govt Sets Conditions for Medics Training

Arusha — Medics sponsored for advanced training through taxpayers' money will now be required to sign a bond as an assurance that they will return and serve in state-run health facilities.

The directive comes as the Health Community Development Gender, Elderly and Children plans to start sponsoring training of medical specialists whose demand is high in public hospitals.

"Demand for specialists such as surgeons is very high and we now have no option but to start sending our doctors overseas for further training. But they must first sign a bond to assure us that they will come back and serve in the state-run hospitals," said the ministry's deputy minister, Dr Faustine Ndugulile. He said the government-run medical facilities were short of specialists and that efforts to send more junior medics for specialised studies should not end up losing them to other sectors. Dr Ndugulile, who was closing a scientific conference for the surgeons, said the new drive for specialised training would benefit mainly the doctors serving in up-country regions.

"Doctors from the regions will be given priority for further studies. However, they must sign a bond because we don't want to lose them," he stressed.

noting that the government has already sent 125 of them abroad for specialised studies.

The three-day conference was organised by the Tanzania Surgical Association (TSA) and the Tanzania Orthopaedic Association (Toa) and was aimed at taking stock of measures being taken to tackle shortage of the specialists.

According to TSA, there were currently 350 qualified surgeons in Tanzania with half of them working in the country's major cities and others involved in administrative work.

Tanzania has a ratio of 0.4 surgeons per 1,000 people, which puts the country among the lowly nations globally.

This compares badly with some of her neighbours such as Kenya which has a ratio of 3/1,000 and 550 practising specialists.

Dr Ndugulile said in order to get the required number of specialists, the government would continue professional development approach and practical training.

Without giving figures, the deputy minister said the number of patients referred abroad for specialised treatment has started to decline due to enhanced training at home.

Prof William Mahalu welcomed the government's move to support the sector, saying surgical services had in the past been relegated to the bottom among the country's health priorities.

Other initiatives to increase the number of surgeons include those taken under a programme code-named SURG-Africa, funded by the European Union's Horizon 2020 Programme and which will cover Tanzania, Malawi and Zambia.