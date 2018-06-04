4 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Crypto Currency Miners May Be Targeting Your Computer

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Raymond Joseph and Schalk Venter

Code running in the background of the website of the Afro Voice newspaper, the renamed former Gupta-owned The New Age, which hijacked unwitting visitors' computers to mine crypto currency, has been deactivated.

The code was discovered when a tech-savvy visitor to the Afro Voice / The New Age (the web domain is still www.thenewage.co.za) noticed that his laptop had slowed down markedly. And when he investigated he discovered crypto currency mining script inserted into the website's code that was using his computer to secretly "mine" a crypto currency called Monero.

Crypto currency miners are rewarded with digital coins when one or more computers run by them help to solve complicated mathematical problems. And the more computers involved, the faster the problem is solved and the more coins are awarded. The software on the Afro Voice's website is called Coinhive and uses the Central Processing Unit (CPU) of the computer of visitors to perform the functions needed to mine coins.

On Friday Gary Naidoo, senior General Manager for Afro Voice, emphatically denied that they had added the code to their website.

"I am not aware of this at all and we will definitely do something about it. I am meeting with...

South Africa

Opposition DA, Cape Town Mayor De Lille Head to Court for Round 2

The DA and Patricia de Lille will meet again in the Western Cape High Court for round two of De Lille's application for… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.