South Africa: Crypto Currency Miners May Be Targeting Your Computer

Code running in the background of the website of the Afro Voice newspaper, the renamed former Gupta-owned The New Age, which hijacked unwitting visitors' computers to mine crypto currency, has been deactivated.

The code was discovered when a tech-savvy visitor to the Afro Voice / The New Age (the web domain is still www.thenewage.co.za) noticed that his laptop had slowed down markedly. And when he investigated he discovered crypto currency mining script inserted into the website's code that was using his computer to secretly "mine" a crypto currency called Monero.

Crypto currency miners are rewarded with digital coins when one or more computers run by them help to solve complicated mathematical problems. And the more computers involved, the faster the problem is solved and the more coins are awarded. The software on the Afro Voice's website is called Coinhive and uses the Central Processing Unit (CPU) of the computer of visitors to perform the functions needed to mine coins.

On Friday Gary Naidoo, senior General Manager for Afro Voice, emphatically denied that they had added the code to their website.

"I am not aware of this at all and we will definitely do something about it. I am meeting with...