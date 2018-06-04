Tanzania: Maria and Consolata Never Parted Even in Death

Iringa/Dar/Kagera — What Tanzanians and the world at large didn't want to happen has finally happened. Two of what were perhaps the most beloved persons in Tanzania, conjoined twins Maria and Consolata, have passed on.

The two, who were literally inseparable and lived together for the past 21 years, died together, albeit doing so within ten minutes of each other.

This has been confirmed by both the Iringa regional medical officer, Dr Museleta Nyakitolo, and the Iringa District Commissioner Richard Kasesela.

Dr Nyakitolo said the deaths occurred at around 8pm at Iringa Regional Hospital, where they were receiving treatment.

"They died while receiving treatment at the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU)... then their condition deteriorated rather suddenly," he told reporters, adding that the two children had been admitted to the hospital since May 18 after being discharged from Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam.

The world has greeted the demise of the two with sorrow. Their grandmother, Ms Edith Mushumbusi, 89, who hadn't seen the twins for years, and President John Magufuli, were among the first to pay their tributes.

Ms Mushumbusi said she would like her granddaughters to be buried in Omukikituri Village in Kagera Region, next to their mother's grave.

"They were still very young the last time I saw them. My hope was to see them alive when I was told that they had been transferred from Muhimbili to Iringa while on life support," she said, tears rolling down her cheeks.

Dr Magufuli posted on his twitter account: "I have been saddened to receive the news about Maria and Consolata. I remember when I visited them at Muhimbili National Hospital, they prayed for the nation. My condolences go to the Maria and Consolata congregation, family and friends." Retired President Jakaya Kikwete wrote on his Instagram account: "May The Lord rest in peace Maria and Consolata."

Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu said the twins "have fought a war to an end. Rest in peace, Maria and Consolata. My condolences go to the family, relatives and friends."

Maria and Consolata were born in Makete, Njombe Region, in 1996. They went to Ikonda Primary School for their early education. They then attended Maria Consolata Secondary School and Udzungwa Secondary School. They were later enrolled with the Ruaha Catholic University (RUCU) for a bachelor's degree in arts with education.

The conjoined twins were cared for by the Roman Catholic sisters' organisation known as Maria and Consolata from when they were born until when they completed Form Six education.

The twins - who were admitted to the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute on January 2 and were discharged on May 18 - died from heart complications.