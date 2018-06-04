Tanzania: TIC - Keep Industrial Land Prices Low

Tanga — The Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) has advised Local Government Authorities (LGAs) to keep prices of land plots designated for industrial development low to attract investors.

Speaking in an interview with The Citizen at the ongoing Tanga Trade Fair, the Northern Zone TIC manager, Mr Daudi Riganda, said it was meaningless for the LGAs to allocate industrial areas while the price was prohibitive.

His call echoed what the minister for Industries,Trade and Investment, Mr Charles Mwijage, had said during the opening of the 10-day Trade Fair.

Mr Mwijage had called on the LGAs to lower the prices of industrial plots with a view to attracting the investors.

Mr Riganda said the LGAs should not think about money from the sale of the plots, but they should wait for wait for the money that will be generated after establishment of various investments.

According to him, after the industries have been set up, hundreds of the youth will be employed and revenue collection will high.

Mr Riganda said what the LGAs should do is to create a conducive environment that will enable the potential investors to acquire the plots and establish industries.

"If an investor who has secured the plot and fails to develop it at given time, he must relinquish ownership," he said adding that this would encourage the investors to build Industries at a quick pace. The TIC manager further said the centre was developing a land fund, which aims at helping people with unsurveyed land to finance land surveys to get their land ready for investment.

"We want to people owning land that is free from conflicts," he said, adding that they were also encouraging people with land for investment to report at the centre where they can helped to court investors," he said.