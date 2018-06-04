South Africa: The Kildare Road Spring - a Place Buried Under Concrete

During the water crisis, the Kildare Road spring became one of those rare spaces where a diverse public came together in this deeply divided city. People from all over the city came to collect water at the spring to lower their monthly water bills, save municipal water in a time of scarcity, or because they enjoyed the sweet taste and purity of the water. Some came there as a ritual of remembrance and to reminisce about when they or their relatives lived in Newlands Village before the forced removals of the 1960s. It was a place that served many different needs for many people.

Once #DayZero was called off and the winter rains arrived, Capetonians seemed to experience amnesia about the public panic that enveloped them barely a few months earlier. Yet, in early 2018 the inevitability of #DayZero had gripped the city, and the more affluent residents were busy buying JoJo tanks, drilling boreholes and collecting shower water in plastic basins to flush their toilets.

Conversations among the chattering classes almost inevitably turned to the water crisis, and saving water came to be seen as the ultimate act of civic virtue, with...