Nigeria: Julius Berger, Van Oord Picked for Lagos Apple Island Project

Construction giant, Julius Berger Plc and Van Oord have been picked by the Nigerian Army for the development of its iconic Apple Island project in Lagos.The mixed-used development being promoted by the Nigerian Army Properties Limited is located off the Banana Island, reputed to be the preserve of the rich.Named 'Apple Island' because of its shape, the project is expected to comprise about 100 housing units for top military officers, who currently are suffering acute accommodation shortage.

The project expected to be sited on a reclaimed parcel of land from the Lagos Lagoon. The sandfilling of the scheme is yet to commence.The proposed island is to be located 400 meters off the shoreline of the upscale Banana Island in Ikoyi. It would sit on 45 hectares, with a total of 131 plots.

It consists of a shopping mall, Guest House, Police station a mosque and a clubhouse.The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Burutai visited the site of the proposed Apple Island being promoted by the Nigerian Army Properties Ltd.

General Burutai, who performed the traditional ground breaking ceremony said the project will help to alleviate the accommodation problems of the officers.Accompanied by military commanders including General Enebong Udoh, General Officer Commander, 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, he stressed readiness for the project to be completed within time.

The architectural design was handled by Messrs Majoroh Partners. The shape was specifically done to wade off water current as well as obstruct debris.According to the architect, the island consists of 64 plots for the army, with another 24 hectares lay out, while a bridge will be constructed over board.

The firm stressed that the project is expected to have two layout. One layouts for the Army and another for civilian population, who will want to enjoy the security and the ambiance provided by nature.The Business Mmanager, Tauraf International Limited , the appointed developer for the project, Babajide Ayoade, who briefed the Army chief expressed optimism that project will be a delight for Nigerians.

The Guardian gathered that the island was part of the Lagos Master plan created over 40 years and was being designed in line with international best practices.Already prospective buyers are already making enquiries for a plot as the island will have other areas apart from the 100 housing units for top military officers.