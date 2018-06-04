Kenya: Tributes Flow for Retiring Humphrey Kayange

Rugby fans have taken to social media to pay glowing tributes to former Kenya Sevens captain Humphrey Kayange, who announced his retirement from international rugby on Friday.

The 35-year-old called time on his international rugby career after 12 memorable years, with an admission that his body can no longer cope with the rigorous nature of the game.

"It is my turn to say... Goodbye!!! It has been two years now that I have been trying to get back to the field for Kenya and run out with my brothers one last time. Guess It wasn't to be," Kayange wrote on his social media accounts.

"The last 12 years have been an unbelievable experience and I have loved every minute of it. I have been blessed to play the game for more than a decade and to explore my talent and abilities."

Among the first rugby stakeholders to hail the retiring player was Kenya Rugby Union boss Richard Omwela.

NEXT CHAPTER

"He has been the Kenya Sevens pillar for long. He is an understanding and outstanding icon at Kenya Sevens and Kenya Simbas. At times, it was Kayange against the rest of the World. He was the World Rugby Anti-Doping ambassador besides spearheading rugby's journey to the Olympics. We shall need him to move to the Kenya Sevens technical bench," Omwela said.

Kayange, affectionately nicknamed 'Tall' by his teammates and fans, has been an ever present fixture within the globetrotting Kenyan Sevens outfit, and even captained it during the 2009 Rugby World Cup Sevens in Dubai.

He also featured in the side that reached the same stage in 2013 in Russia, besides also playing for Kenya at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Kayange, who is the elder brother to Collins Injera, hinted that he is keen on serving the game in a different capacity.

"Now it is time to focus on the next chapter. I have a few hats already that have kept me bust, in between my research duties at KEBS, getting my Level 2 coaching accreditation and my Athletes Commission responsibilities at the Olympic Committee. I look forward to more opportunities where I can give back to the sport that has given me so much. Asante sana.!" he wrote.

Bro, I don't even know where to start. Your... https://t.co/I41g1glYVO

-- Collins Injera, OGW (@cinjera) June 2, 2018

Thank you legend onto the next chapter. be blessed @humphkj pic.twitter.com/QpQlBBe7oj

-- andrew noel amonde (@andrewopede) June 1, 2018

The legend @humphkj retires...

Thanks for the leadership...

Thanks for the memories... #AsanteTall pic.twitter.com/1jl1r4cQpF

-- #Shujaa (@KenyaSevens) June 1, 2018

Humphrey Kayange retires from international rugby. He first played for #Kenya7s in 2005 at the age of 23. Kayange was awarded presidential Order of Golden Warriors in May 2010. Thank you for the good leadership. #AsanteTall pic.twitter.com/cRSU7QxQIF

-- Allan M Polycap 🇰🇪 (@Allanpolycap) June 2, 2018

Sad to hear this and I wish you all the best in your future endeavours. I am sure our paths will cross. Thank you for the memories! #Legend #Kenya7s #Rugby

-- Elsie Kibue (@EK13_Photos) June 2, 2018

Wishing you well in your Future Endeavors #AsanteTall God Bless You

-- Njogu Richard (@Njogu_Imara) June 2, 2018

After a long successful career Kenyan rugby great, Humphrey Kayange, has hang his international career boots. Thank you for your contribution to the game and making us proud every time you stepped out on the pitch in a Kenyan shirt. #AsanteTall@humphkjpic.twitter.com/ubO6tJUEqv

-- Kenyan Facts 🇰🇪 (@KResearcher) June 1, 2018