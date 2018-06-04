Kenya: Gor Mahia Goalkeeper Loses His Mother and Brother

Gor Mahia goalkeeper Peter Odhiambo is mourning the sudden death of his mother and brother which occurred three days apart.

As a result, the third choice keeper has been offered compassionate leave by the Kenyan champions and will miss the SportPesa Super Cup which kicks off on Sunday in Nakuru.

K'Ogalo will face Zanzibar champions JKU in Nakuru on Tuesday for a probable showdown with bitter rivals AFC Leopards in the semi finals of the eight-team tournament.

The winning team in the competition will book a ticket to Liverpool to play against English Premier League side Everton at Goodison Park in July.

BURIAL DATES

Gor Mahia confirmed in a statement that Odhiambo lost his brother through kidney failure and before he could come to terms with the incident, his mother, who has been ailing for sometime, also passed on.

"Our condolences to him and family at this saddest moment. I will convene a meeting with other club officials and see how we can support Peter and family in all these. He is our player and always dedicated, we must support him," club chairman Ambrose Rachier explained.

"Such sad events come with financial constraints and as players, we are putting our hands together to atleast get something for our brother," club captain Harun Shakava said.

Football fans have also joined hands on social media to assist with the funeral arrangements. Odhiambo's brother is set to be buried on June 9 while his mother will be laid to rest a week later.