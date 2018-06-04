Kenya: Deja Vu as Capital FM Settles for Third in the Mini World Cup Tourney

Nairobi — The Capital FM football team settled for third in the StarTimes Mini World Cup just as they did in 2016 after beating KBC 2-0 in the media challenge 5-aside tournament hosted at the Upper Hill High School on Saturday.

Nation Media Group were crowned the champions after whipping rivals Standard Media Group 2-0 to win a World Cup replica trophy and Sh100,000 cash prize, runner-ups took home Sh75,000 while third place went home with Sh50,000.

To reach the third place play off, Capital FM had been edged out by Standard in the semis in post-match penalties after the match ended 1-1 in regulation time.

Goal poacher Solomon Okeyo had put the Best Mix of Music team ahead in the first half with a scintillating goal after controlling a Kristian Malumbe measured long pass to beautifully turn and smash the ball past hapless Standard custodian Oliver Odida.

However, Standard were back in the game after three minutes thanks to a well taken free-kick that caught the Capital FM shot-stopper Shaffi Soud flat foot.

The goal woke up Capital FM, who went all attack in the company of fantastic trio; captain Lassie Atrash, Okeyo and Malumbe but lady luck was not on their side as Standard were able to sit back and force a shoot-out.

In the penalty kicks, Okeyo stepped up to take the first, placing it to the far left corner to put the Best Mix of Music team infront. Standard also converted theirs while the second shoot-out was well taken by Atrash, only for Standard to level.

Capital FM missed their third penalty after Ali Athman saw his kick saved by Osir to put Standard on advantage point.

However, Soud put their celebrations on hold after saving Rodgers Eshitemi's penalty to bring the game back on level before scoring the next but his corresponding keeper Odida also scored to send the game on sudden death.

Ivy Mang'eli saw his penalty go over with Standard's Rebecca Magoma netting his past Soud to storm the final.

In the playoff, a dominant Capital FM changed its starting line-up, putting Alex Isaboke on goal, Timothy Olobulu paying as stopper, Malumbe in the midfield while Joe Kisila and Anita Nderu were tasked upfront.

Super subs, Okeyo and Atrash made the difference as the Best Mix of Music team coached by Ahmedin Gulu scored a goal in either half to complete a 2-0 victory.

Okeyo opened the scoring after receiving a defence splitting pass from Malube to beat a KBC defender and find the back of the net at the stroke of half time.

In the second half, Atrash sealed the win after banging home from a Okeyo assist.

-Quarters-

In the quarter finals, Capital FM were too good for hosts StarTimes, winning 2-1 courtesy of a Okeyo who found the target from the midfield before Atrash netted a breathtaking goal after taking on two defenders, putting the ball in the middle of the legs of one of them, then unleash a screamer.

To book a date with StarTimes, Capital FM had topped Pool D after opening their campaign on a 2-1 win against perennial rivals Radio Africa with Malumbe grabbing a brace. In their second match they were handed a walkover after Ghetto Radio failed to turn up.

Capital FM rounded off heir preliminary round with a bang, thrashing ATG Radio 4-0 thanks to goals from Atrash, Okeyo, Malumbe and Kisila.

The team will now head back to training to prepare for the Neymar Jr Five where they are set to represent Kenya in July away in Brazil.