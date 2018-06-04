Eritrea: Activities By NUEW Branches Abroad

Asmara — The Switzerland and German branches of the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) conducted various activities aimed at strengthening organizational capacity.

The NUEW Swiss branch held its 5th congress in Bern under the theme "Women's Empowerment-Prelude to Equality".

At the congress in which representatives of various national associations took part, Ms. Negisti Tsegai, chairperson of the NUEW Europe branch, and Mr. Seleshi Idris, head of Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, gave briefings on the history of the Eritrean women and their role in the socio-economic development in the country.

Likewise, the chairperson of the Swiss branch, Ms. Terhas Tewolde indicated that the branch union is exerting strong effort to develop the professional capacity of members and thereby enable them participate in the national development endeavors.

The congress also elected five members of executive committee for five years term.

In the same vein, at a ceremony conducted in connection with the 27th Independence Day anniversary and Mothers' Day, members of the NUEW German branch contributed 2 thousand Euros in support of the National Fistula Center.