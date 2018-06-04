31 May 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Activities By NUEW Branches Abroad

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — The Switzerland and German branches of the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) conducted various activities aimed at strengthening organizational capacity.

The NUEW Swiss branch held its 5th congress in Bern under the theme "Women's Empowerment-Prelude to Equality".

At the congress in which representatives of various national associations took part, Ms. Negisti Tsegai, chairperson of the NUEW Europe branch, and Mr. Seleshi Idris, head of Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, gave briefings on the history of the Eritrean women and their role in the socio-economic development in the country.

Likewise, the chairperson of the Swiss branch, Ms. Terhas Tewolde indicated that the branch union is exerting strong effort to develop the professional capacity of members and thereby enable them participate in the national development endeavors.

The congress also elected five members of executive committee for five years term.

In the same vein, at a ceremony conducted in connection with the 27th Independence Day anniversary and Mothers' Day, members of the NUEW German branch contributed 2 thousand Euros in support of the National Fistula Center.

Eritrea

Ethiopia Accepts the Algiers Agreement

After a day long meeting by the 36 Executive Committee members of the ruling EPRDF a statement released by the politburo… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.