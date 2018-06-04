Eritrea: More Messages of Congratulations

Asmara — The leaders of Mauritania and Mongolia sent messages of congratulations to the Government and people of Eritrea in connection with the 27th Independence Day anniversary.

President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz of Mauritania and President Khaltmaagiin Battulga of Mongolia wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki as well as peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

In their respective messages the leaders expressed their countries readiness to develop bilateral relations of mutual interest between Eritrea.