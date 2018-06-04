31 May 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: More Messages of Congratulations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — The leaders of Mauritania and Mongolia sent messages of congratulations to the Government and people of Eritrea in connection with the 27th Independence Day anniversary.

President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz of Mauritania and President Khaltmaagiin Battulga of Mongolia wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki as well as peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

In their respective messages the leaders expressed their countries readiness to develop bilateral relations of mutual interest between Eritrea.

Eritrea

Ethiopia Accepts the Algiers Agreement

After a day long meeting by the 36 Executive Committee members of the ruling EPRDF a statement released by the politburo… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.