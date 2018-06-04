31 May 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Independence Day Celebrations Abroad

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in various cities of the US, Germany and South African countries celebrated the 27th Independence Day anniversary enthusiastically under the theme "Vision through Toil".

The nationals in the US cities of New York, Chicago, Seattle and Washington DC celebrated the Independence Day featuring programs portraying the true image of their country as well as transferring the noble societal values to the young generation. The Mayors of Washington DC and Seattle also sent messages of congratulations to the participants of the celebrations.

The celebrations in the US cities of Fresno, Visalia and Hanford, California, were highlighted by programs focusing on the youth with a view to encourage the youth to develop their academic and professional capacity.

Likewise the nationals in Frankfurt, Germany, celebrated the 27th Independence Day anniversary staging various entertaining and educational programs.

Speaking at the event, the Charge d' Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Germany, Mr. Yohannes Woldu said that the Independence Day celebration is in which the nationals renew their pledges towards the martyrs trust and to the implementation of the set out national development endeavors.

Similarly, the nationals in Stuttgart and its environs celebrated the Independence Day featuring sports competitions as well as cultural and artistic performances.

In related news, the Eritrean nationals residing in Johannesburg, South Africa, Lusaka, Zambia, Harare, Zimbabwe, have celebrated the 27th Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal.

