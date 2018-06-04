Kenya: Anger as Student Raped at Moi Girls

A student was raped at Moi Girls High School Nairobi on Friday, Kilimani OCPD Michael Muchiri has confirmed.

Mr Muchiri on Saturday evening said that no one has been arrested but investigations are ongoing.

"This is an active investigation. The school administration is cooperating with the police to establish the depth of the matter at hand. Detectives are following up on important leads," he said.

He said the Form Two student was taken to hospital for treatment.

He however could not confirm claims that two other students were also raped.

"We are only investigating the matter concerning the Form Two student. We are talking about one girl," he added.

To deter a recurrence, he said police officers will be deployed to the school.