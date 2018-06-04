Zimbabwe: It Is a Tragedy That Zimbabweans Outside the Country Will Not Vote On 30 July

On 30 May 2018, the Zimbabwe Constitutional Court in Shumba and others v Minister of Justice and Parliamentary Affairs & others ruled that Zimbabweans outside the country could not participate in elections and in particular in the harmonised elections scheduled to take place on 30 July 2018, if they did not return to the country to register and vote. This finding directly violates a 2013 decision of the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights that the prohibition on the right of Zimbabweans living abroad to vote constitutes a clear violation of the African Charter.

Three Zimbabwean citizens who are resident outside the country brought an application before the Zimbabwe Constitutional Court to challenge provisions of the Electoral Act which limit the rights of Zimbabweans living abroad from registering and voting in elections.

The impugned...