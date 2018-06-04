31 May 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Outrage As Saudi Arabia Deports Sudanese Activist to Khartoum

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Opposition political and civil forces have condemned the deportation of the activist Hisham Ali, known as "Wad Gulba", from Saudi Arabia to Khartoum, in separate statements. Saudi officials handed Ali over to the Sudanese security authorities at Khartoum airport on Tuesday morning.

Activists have launched a campaign in the social networking sites demanding the release of Wad Gulba.

The campaign has called on national, regional and international human rights organisations to express solidarity with the detainee Ali and act for his immediate release.

On November 18, 2017 The Saudi Interior Ministry arrested activist Ali at the request of the Sudanese intelligence and held him in Dhahban prison in Jeddah

The Sudanese Congress Party said in a statement that the arrest of Wad Gulba comes to add to other detainees of the party Mohamed Osman and Mohab Majzoub, who are daily held by the regime security from 9 am to midnight, depriving them of freedom and practice the worst cases of violation without constitutional support.

A statement by the Sudanese Congress Party said that the arrest of Hisham Ali is an extension of previous incidents by the Saudi authorities when they arrested a number of activists including Waleed El Hussein, founder of El Rakoba newspaper, activists Alaeldin El Dafina, Gasim Mohamed and Waleed El Imam in previous periods and handing them over the to the security authorities of the Sudanese regime.

The party condemned the Saudi authorities' act of arresting Ali and handing him over to the Sudanese authorities without an offense.

It expressed deep concern over the conditions of his detention in the prisons of the security apparatus of the Sudanese regime.

Sudan

Twelve Dead in White Nile Bus Crash

Twelve people died in a traffic accident in Rabak locality when a bus collided with a truck coming from the opposite… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.