Nigeria: Osinbajo to Lay Foundation for 1,800-Unit Housing Project in Edo

Benin City — Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will on June 14 perform the groundbreaking of 1,800-unit housing project in Benin City.The state Governor, Godwin Obaseki disclosed this at the weekend, during a tour of facilities at Time Ceramics Nigeria Limited, located at Utesi, in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state.

He said: The vice president will be visiting the state to perform the ceremony, to kick-start the construction.The project is in collaboration with the Edo Development and Property Agency (EDPA) and a private real estate developer, MIXTA Africa.

The governor promised that the state government would ensure that MIXTA Africa procures tiles for the housing from Time Ceramics.He disclosed that the Chinese firm would deploy top-of-the-range technology in the manufacturing of quality tiles.

Obaseki assured the company's management that the state government will support its growth, adding: "We will assist the company to secure contracts for the supply of tiles for the Federal Government's housing development projects across the country."He explained that foreign investors would only be attracted to the state when local investors are doing well.

"Our focus is to be acquainted with what the local investors are doing to see how we can improve their businesses. "This will be done by ensuring that the business environment is conducive to guarantee profits on investment," he said.

Meanwhile, the Executive Chairman, EDPA, Isoken Omo, said the agency was working with MIXTA Africa to ensure that the project site is ready for the ceremony.He added that the event would mark the first housing project in the state after 16 years.