4 June 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Osinbajo to Lay Foundation for 1,800-Unit Housing Project in Edo

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

Benin City — Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will on June 14 perform the groundbreaking of 1,800-unit housing project in Benin City.The state Governor, Godwin Obaseki disclosed this at the weekend, during a tour of facilities at Time Ceramics Nigeria Limited, located at Utesi, in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state.

He said: The vice president will be visiting the state to perform the ceremony, to kick-start the construction.The project is in collaboration with the Edo Development and Property Agency (EDPA) and a private real estate developer, MIXTA Africa.

The governor promised that the state government would ensure that MIXTA Africa procures tiles for the housing from Time Ceramics.He disclosed that the Chinese firm would deploy top-of-the-range technology in the manufacturing of quality tiles.

Obaseki assured the company's management that the state government will support its growth, adding: "We will assist the company to secure contracts for the supply of tiles for the Federal Government's housing development projects across the country."He explained that foreign investors would only be attracted to the state when local investors are doing well.

"Our focus is to be acquainted with what the local investors are doing to see how we can improve their businesses. "This will be done by ensuring that the business environment is conducive to guarantee profits on investment," he said.

Meanwhile, the Executive Chairman, EDPA, Isoken Omo, said the agency was working with MIXTA Africa to ensure that the project site is ready for the ceremony.He added that the event would mark the first housing project in the state after 16 years.

Nigeria

Another Nigerian Jailbreak - Many Prisoners Escape, One Official Killed

The Nigerian Prison Service has confirmed a jailbreak at the Minna prison. Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.