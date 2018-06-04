East Africa: Construction Boom in East Africa Shaping Up

The Building and Construction Industry in East Africa is witnessing a continuous growth and as a result driving up numbers in employment and productivity, experts have said.

According to East Africa BUILD, the growth and getting more international exposure as the Governments and Trade Associations have boosted the confidence of international investors in the region which is a significant driver of economic activity and development.

"East Africa's growth in the building & construction sector drives employment and productivity, which in turn encourages government investment in quality infrastructure projects. As East Africa's population continues to grow, now more than ever, it needs quality infrastructure." A statement from the firm adds.

The African Construction report by Deloitte, states that the number of construction projects in East Africa have gone up by 65.1% between 2016 and 2017 while the increase in the total value of projects has been much lower, but still considerable at 20.7%.

A brand new industry-owned trade show for the building & construction industry has been announced by a team of individuals with over 15 years of experience and it will be held for the first time in September 2018 in Tanzania.

The event, which will be held from 20 - 23 September this year, at the Mlimani City Conference Centre, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania is expected to have over 200 foreign and local exhibitors from over 19 countries which include Turkey, China, India, U.A.E, Germany to name a few.

East Africa BUILD will be the ideal platform for local and international companies to exchange ideas, discuss collaborations, share their expertise, joint ventures, investments and other possible avenues.

Among the key objectives of the event is to develop the domestic construction industry by introducing the latest products, services and state of the art technology. Delegates will then have the opportunity to meet and network with a variety of people that matter to their business; from existing clients, suppliers, investors and to new customers Government officials, Trade officials, importers & exporters and the business community at large.

"With the East African governments set to heavily invest in infrastructure in the next 10 years, there is no better time to bring the industry together than at this national event. Expand your international network, explore new ideas and develop cooperation possibilities through quality face-to face meetings and accelerate your business through meetings with the key decision makers in the Building & Construction Industry only at East Africa BUILD 2018," said the Event Director Mr Trindade Neville.

This four-day Exhibition is organized by Instatrade Group, Tanzania and Expo Blue, Netherlands in collaboration with the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) and supported by the Engineers Registration Board (ERB), Association of Citizen Contractors Tanzania (ACCT), Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) and and Uganda National Association of Building & Civil Engineering Contractors (UNABCEC).