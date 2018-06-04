Tanzania: Five Tanzanian Ex-Ministers Named in 11 Investigated Energy Contracts

Dar es Salaam — Some former ministers of Energy have been mentioned by a Special Parliamentary Committee that investigated contracts.

The former ministers signed 11 contracts with natural gas exploration companies.

Presenting the findings to the National Assembly Speaker, Mr Job Ndugai, in a televised event, the committee chairman, Mr Dunstan Kitandula, said out of the 11 companies, which signed deals for gas exploration, only three are operating.

He named the ministers who signed the production share agreements (PSA) as Mr Daniel Yona, Mr Edgar Maokola Majogo, Mr Ibrahim Msabaha, Mr Naziri Karamagi and Mr William Ngeleja, who served as Energy and Minerals ministers in the third and fourth phase governments. The report indicates that all contracts between government and natural gas exploration companies were signed by former Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation managing director Yona Killaghane. Mr Yona signed the Mnazi Bay block PSA between the government and Artumas in 2004.

Artumas later sold the licence to Maurel and Prom. The project is in production stage.

Mr Maokola Majogo signed the Songosongo PSA with PanAfrican Energy (T) Ltd in 2001. The project is in production stage.

Abdallah Kigoda signed the Kiliwani North block in 1999 with Ndovu Resources. The project is in production stage.

The projects, which are not operating, were signed by Kigoda and Killaghane, who signed the deal on behalf of government with Ndovu Resources.

Mr Karamagi signed the Block II deal with Statoil in 2007.

He also signed the Ruvu block PSA in 2007 with Dodsal Hydrocarbons and Power (Tanzania) Pvt Ltd.

Mr Yona and Dr Msabaha signed Deep Sea Block I & IV deals with BG in 2005 and 2006.

William Ngeleja signed the Uni area PSA with Ndovu Resources in 2011.

Mr Ngeleja signed the Kilombero PSA in 2012 with Swala Oil.

He also signed the Rukwa South block PSA in 2011 with Heritage Oil Tanzania.

Mr Daniel Yona signed the Ruvuma PSA in 2005 with Ndovu Resources.

Mr Killaghane, as TPDC head for 18 years, co-signed all the contracts mentioned.